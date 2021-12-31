Hrithik Roshan just made our New Year 2022 looking like a snack in this HAWT selfie from the ocean

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Dec 31, 2021 11:21 PM IST  |  2.4K
   
The New Year 2022 is on our doorsteps and the entire world is waiting with bated breath for new, blessed, and hopeful beginnings. Wishes for the New Year have already flooded social media, and our very own B’Town celebrities too have joined the bandwagon. Speaking of which, a few minutes back, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram feed and blessed the internet with a stunning shirtless selfie as he rings in 2022. And might we say, it’s not for the faint-hearted! 

Take a look:

