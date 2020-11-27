Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif are in awe of Farhan Akhtar’s roadtrip mashup clip of ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai & more

Farhan Akhtar recently took to his Instagram handle to share a fun mashup video of the films produced under his banner including Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and more. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif had interesting things to say about it.

Farhan Akhtar is one of the Bollywood stars who are quite active on social media. The Rock On actor often shares interesting posts on his Instagram handle. A few days ago, he shared pictures with the love of his life, Shibani Dandekar from their Maldives vacation. After enjoying a dreamy holiday in the islands, the couple is back in Mumbai. Recently, Farhan took to his Instagram handle to share a fun creative video. He has shared a mashup video of the films produced under his banner.

The edited clip features scenes from Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Don, Talaash, Gully Boy. The video features , , , , Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, , . While sharing the post on his Instagram handle, Farhan captioned it as, "Gotta love this .. #mashup #roadtrip." Soon after he shared the video, several celebs started reacting to it in comments. His buddy, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote “Hahaha” followed with a keep it real emoticon. Actress Katrina Kaif wrote, “That would be some road trip” followed with a few emoticons.

Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a comment on Farhan’s post. Well, surely the video took fans on a nostalgic trip of several films that were made by Farhan’s production banner.

Check out Farhan Akhtar’s latest post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink co-starring and Zaira Wasim. Next, he will be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan along with Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal.

