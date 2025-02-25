Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif-led Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara won't have a sequel? Reema Kagti says 'People might think…'

While Bollywood fans eagerly await a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, writer-director Reema Kagti has a different perspective. Known for her nuanced storytelling and remarkable writing, Kagti has contributed to acclaimed projects like Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Made in Heaven. In a recent interview, she expressed that "people might think she is a bit pompous," but a sequel to Hrithik Roshan's film should only be considered if a truly compelling idea emerges.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Reema Kagti firmly stated that she is against remaking the fan-favorite Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. When asked about a film that should not be revisited, she was clear in her stance.

As the film's writer, she acknowledged that some might view her opinion as biased since she co-wrote it with Zoya Akhtar. However, she explained that due to ongoing pressure to create a sequel, it would be best to leave the film as it is—unless a truly compelling idea emerges.

Reema Kagti expressed concerns about certain industry practices that she believes should not take place. Addressing the issue of inadequate credit for writers, she pointed out that it is not just writers but also crew members, heads of departments, and key personnel who are often overlooked.

She described this lack of acknowledgment as alarming, emphasizing the importance of giving people due recognition for their work. She further highlighted a common misconception in the industry, where producers, senior writers, and directors assume that simply participating in discussions equates to writing, while the actual writer's contribution goes unrecognized.

Calling that a misconception, Kagti opined, "You are taking credit from somebody who has written. So, I'd like to put it out there, we need to fix things like this."

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar was asked about the possibility of a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Responding playfully, he joked that since the word Dobara was already in the title, they were struggling to come up with a name for the second part despite having a story in mind.

He humorously added that this was the first time in filmmaking history that a title issue had stalled a sequel. However, shifting to a more serious tone, Farhan acknowledged the strong audience demand for a sequel, emphasizing that the film is deeply cherished.