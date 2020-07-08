Hrithik Roshan with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; Which on screen pair is the best?

Hrithik Roshan has worked with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in many movies. We would like to know which on-screen pair among these three is the best according to you.

Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress us with his acting prowess and dancing skills in all his movies. The handsome hunk who began his career in Bollywood way back in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai still continues to be a heartthrob of the film industry. The actor has teamed up with many actresses in his 20 years long career span and needless to say, a few of these on-screen jodis have received tremendous love from the audience.

For instance, has collaborated with Jonas for many movies like Krrish, Krrish 3, and Agneepath. The two stars make for an amazing on-screen pair and these movies are proof for the same. The Super 30 actor has also worked with in the movies Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang. The audience loved this fresh on-screen pair too. Another renowned Bollywood actress with whom Hrithik has appeared in multiple movies is .

Hrithik and Aishwarya have worked together in movies like Dhoom 2, Guzaarish, and Jodha Akbar. Their on-screen chemistry did wonders and these movies received a humongous response from the audience. So, there is no second doubt about it that Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen chemistry with these three actresses is amazing. However, who among them according to you make for the best on-screen pair? Do let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

