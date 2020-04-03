Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor & others share sneak peek of their binge watch fest amid lockdown

Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and other Bollywood stars joined together to binge watch movies from their own homes and shared a sneak peek of their watchlist on social media. Check it out.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone including Bollywood stars are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. From to to , all stars are staying at home amidst the lockdown and spending time with family and loved ones. Amidst this, recently, many stars like Hrithik, Katrina, Shahid, , , Tiger Shroff and more came together to binge on their favourite movies together in the comfort of their homes. Not just this, they shared a sneak peek of their binge watch party.

Taking to Instagram Katrina shared a photo of herself sitting in front of her television set on which one could see her binging on Disney’s film The Lion King. The diva was seen perched on her table in a yellow top and jeans while binging on the classic film on TV. On the other hand, Hrithik too shared a photo of himself watching a cool flick on his tab to pass time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The War star surely seemed to be having a gala time with family amidst the lockdown.

Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor also shared a sneak peek of him binging on The Mandalorian on his tab amidst the lockdown. The Kabir Singh star shared a selfie while doing so. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo while sitting on the floor and watching The Lion King on her TV. Clad in a cute blue night suit, Shraddha looked absolutely adorable. Her Baaghi 3 co-star joined her on the binge fest party and enjoyed The Lion King on his tab. Parineeti Chopra also shared a sneak peek of her all white bedroom amidst the lockdown as she binged on The Lion King like other celebs. It surely looks like the stars are making the most of their time at home and are indulging in watching their favourite classics together from the comfort of their homes.

