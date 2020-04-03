Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor & others share sneak peek of their binge watch fest amid lockdown
Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone including Bollywood stars are staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus. From Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif to Shahid Kapoor, all stars are staying at home amidst the lockdown and spending time with family and loved ones. Amidst this, recently, many stars like Hrithik, Katrina, Shahid, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and more came together to binge on their favourite movies together in the comfort of their homes. Not just this, they shared a sneak peek of their binge watch party.
Taking to Instagram Katrina shared a photo of herself sitting in front of her television set on which one could see her binging on Disney’s film The Lion King. The diva was seen perched on her table in a yellow top and jeans while binging on the classic film on TV. On the other hand, Hrithik too shared a photo of himself watching a cool flick on his tab to pass time amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The War star surely seemed to be having a gala time with family amidst the lockdown.
Apart from this, Shahid Kapoor also shared a sneak peek of him binging on The Mandalorian on his tab amidst the lockdown. The Kabir Singh star shared a selfie while doing so. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo while sitting on the floor and watching The Lion King on her TV. Clad in a cute blue night suit, Shraddha looked absolutely adorable. Her Baaghi 3 co-star joined her on the binge fest party and enjoyed The Lion King on his tab. Parineeti Chopra also shared a sneak peek of her all white bedroom amidst the lockdown as she binged on The Lion King like other celebs. It surely looks like the stars are making the most of their time at home and are indulging in watching their favourite classics together from the comfort of their homes.
Check out the photos:
Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere of #TheLionKing exclusively on @hotstarvip @hotstarpremium. The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :) P. S : New users can subscribe to Disney+ on @hotstar premium from April 3rd. Enjoy!. . #bestspecialeffectsEver
This movie summarizes my entire childhood and I’m jumping with child-like happiness as I watch the The Lion King for the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere!! But the fun doesn’t end there, Disney+ Hotstar comes home tomorrow, April 3rd and I just can’t wait to watch all my favourites! Stay home, stay safe and spend time watching what makes you feel happy everyone! @hotstarpremium @hotstarvip
Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.
Add new comment