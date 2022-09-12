Hrithik Roshan keeps it stylish as he steps out to promote Vikram Vedha in the city; PICS

Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30 and is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.

Now, Hrithik was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out to promote Vikram Vedha in the city. In the photos, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara actor looked dapper as he was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a navy blue varsity jacket. Hrithik also wore blue denim jeans and added a cap to complete his look. He was also seen making a ‘V’ sign and posing for the paparazzi.

