Hrithik Roshan keeps it stylish as he steps out to promote Vikram Vedha in the city; PICS
'Vikram Vedha' also has Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead.
Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, which also stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Vikram Vedha is set to release theatrically worldwide on September 30 and is backed by YNOT Studios, Friday Filmworks, Bhushan Kumar under T-Series Films, and Reliance Entertainment.
Now, Hrithik was spotted by the paparazzi as he stepped out to promote Vikram Vedha in the city. In the photos, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara actor looked dapper as he was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a navy blue varsity jacket. Hrithik also wore blue denim jeans and added a cap to complete his look. He was also seen making a ‘V’ sign and posing for the paparazzi.
Check out Hrithik Roshan's PICS:
In Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen as a dreaded gangster, and Saif, a tough cop. Radhika, on the other hand, plays Saif's wife and Hrithik's lawyer. The film is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. A few days back, the trailer of Vikram Vedha was released and it received a thunderous response from the audience.
Vikram Vedha is Hrithik and Saif's second on-screen collaboration. They were first seen together in the 2002 film Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, which also starred Esha Deol in the lead. Meanwhile, the movie marks Roshan's return to the big screen 3 years after the blockbuster War. Saif, on the other hand, returns to cinemas after Jawaani Jaaneman, which was released in 2020.
