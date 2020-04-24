Hrithik Roshan kick starts the day with a ‘shot of sun’ and fans can’t stop swooning over the War actor

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

We all know that is a fitness enthusiast and after suffering from a slip disc injury, his transformation in War was something that left everyone surprised and shocked. Now amid the lockdown, since Bollywood actors can’t go out and workout at the gym, they are religiously working out at home, and joining the bandwagon is Hrithik Roshan, who too, has been extensively working out at home. And today, Hrithik Roshan shared a sun kissed selfie post his workout and alongside the photo, he wrote, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. .Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips….” Well, if this photo doesn’t inspire you to workout at home, then we don’t know what will.

Yesterday, Hrithik Roshan celebrated his parents- Rakesh Roshan and mom Pinky’s anniversary as he shared a series of videos to wish them on the occasion and alongside three videos, Hrithik captioned the post as “The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors!. Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020.” In the first video, Hrithik and his parents can be seen dancing on a ski vacation on the hit song- Despacito and in the second video, we can see glimpses of the virtual party the Roshans held on the occasion to celebrate Pinky and Rakesh Roshan’s anniversary. While Pinky and Rakesh can be seen cutting a cake, Hrithik can be seen with his sons -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan -- and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is quarantining with him during the lockdown.

And in the third video, we can see Hrithik playing the piano while Sussanne and their kids sing for Pinky and Rakesh. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown, Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, decided to move in with Hrithik Roshan so that their kids get to stay with both their parents. Hrithik, took to Instagram to thank Sussanne for moving in with him to take care of their children amidst lockdown and the War actor’s note read, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.” On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s War starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's latest post here:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan sings ‘Happy Anniversary’ song for his parents with ex wife Sussanne, kids and it is UNMISSABLE

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×