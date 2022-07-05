Hrithik Roshan to Kriti Sanon; 5 actors & their outrageous adventures

Life is all about taking risky decisions in order to grow. Adventures make life interesting and give it meaning. Talking about adventures, many people love to engage in the most amazing and bold adventures around the world such as skydiving, scuba diving and so on. Of course, our celebrities from tinsel town also love adventures. Often when they go on their tough yet beautiful adventures, they document it to share it with their fans and inspire them. Here are some of the actors who love to indulge in such outrageous activities.

Farhan Akhtar

Remember Kabir in Zindagi No Milegi Dobara who was extremely scared of skydiving but found it just so beautiful and peaceful once he did it? Well, Farhan went on skydiving again, this time on his own and absolutely loved the experience!

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik often takes trips with her two sons Hridaan and Hrehaan. The three boys have a lot of fun. Often these trips are all about nature. In fact, trekking is one of their favourites!

Shraddha Kapoor

Raise your hands if you knew that Shraddha Kapoor is a certified scuba diver. Well, you didn’t know, right? Our Bollywood beauties have many hidden skills and talents and it’s always a delight to know them.

Kriti Sanon

Skiing is another sport that tinsel town love to indulge in. Many celebrities such as Lisa Hayden, Sussanne Khan and others have shared pictures of their skiing holidays. Kriti shared this sweet skiing picture way back in 2017 during New Years where she can be seen posing with the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushmita Sen

One of the most gorgeous people inside out, Sushmita is quite the fitness freak. The mother of two is also

