Hrithik Roshan lauds Batch of 2020; Asks the graduate students to always stay ‘curious’ in uncertain times

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

As we speak, the entire world is grappling with the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and in order to congratulate the students and teachers of the graduating batch or as they say, Class of 2020, took to social media to pen a heartwarming note for them. Today, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media channels to congratulate the graduating batch and motivate them in such trying times, and in the said video, this War actor congratulated the teachers and students to have successfully achieved their goals in such trying times of the pandemic. Alongside the video, he wrote, “My Dear Graduating Batch of 2020 stars, Throw your hats high towards the sky for the horizon is just the beginning of your limit. My Love & congratulations to each one of you for giving your best. Keep shining. Stay curious. Stay a student forever. And may your journey be filled with great teachers every time you search for answers…”

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Under 25 studios have come up with a short film or a documentary on the Batch of 2020 where they have brought together many celebrities, speakers and students who have made their mark in the world and by way of the documentary, celebs are reflecting on the current scenario in the world and how everything has almost come to a standstill. From Hrithik Roshan, Anand Gandhi, , and others, a host of celebs are part of the documentary.

Before signing off, Hrithik Roshan advices everyone to stay mentally fit, and how one should stay open to learning and follow one’s dreams and his one line that beautifully sums up the video is when he says, “I've always believed the finest steel must go through the hottest fire.”

My Dear Graduating Batch of 2020 stars, throw your hats high towards the sky for the horizon is the beginning of your limit. My Love & congratulations to each one of you for giving your best. Keep shining. @under25official https://t.co/SfnNBYPim5 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 5, 2020

