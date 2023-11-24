Hrithik Roshan lauds Ishaan Khatter's dance moves in Pippa song Main Parwaana; says 'kya baat hai'

The makers of Animal unveiled the movie's trailer on Thursday. It depicts Ranbir in a serious demeanor as he portrays a young businessman determined to seek revenge for an assault on his father. The film's songs are an added charm to the film. While netizens have already showered the movie and its songs with their love on social media, now Hrithik Roshan has heaped praise on Ishaan Khatter's moves.

Hrithik Roshan praises Ishaan Khatter

Hrithik Roshan recently posted a video that a fan page had shared on his Instagram stories. The video is a glimpse of Ishaan Khatter’s Pippa song Main Pawwaana, and it is captioned, “Why no one is talking about this song."

Sharing the video, Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on Ishaan's dance moves and wrote, “Kya baat hai ishaan,” and added a clapping emoji.

Ishaan Khatter saluted the crew of Pippa

The young actor is enjoying the success of his recent project, Pippa, right now. Previously, he appreciated the effort the crew put into the film, creating an exciting piece of entertainment.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love from fans, he emphasized that Pippa is the outcome of the team's dedicated effort, resulting in the creation of an exceptional story.

He said, “From Balli to Capt. Balram Singh Mehta. What a ride. Thank you so much for the overwhelming love. This film is the result of an incredible set of people who put in serious, serious work to realize this extraordinary story. My salutes to my crew and huge love to our audiences."

About the Ishaan Khatter-starrer film Pippa

Pippa, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, stars Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. The film revolves around the Battle of Garibpur, a significant event in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 that played a crucial role in Bangladesh's quest for independence.

RSVP by Ronnie Screwvala and Roy Kapur Films by Siddharth Roy Kapur joined forces to produce the movie Pippa. In the film, Ishaan plays the character of the real war hero, Captain Balram Singh Mehta, from the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron.

The film premiered during Diwali this year on Amazon Prime Video on November 10.

