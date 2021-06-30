Hrithik Roshan lauds Twitter user for his ‘imagination’ as he penned a plot for Krrish 4 in five minutes

A Twitter user took to the site to pen a storyline he wrote for the movie. He admitted that he only spent 5 minutes on the idea.

Bollywood star took social media by storm recently when he announced that there would be the fourth part to his beloved superhero franchise film Krrish. Over the last few days, netizens have been coming up with interesting ideas and creating theories for the much awaited movie Krrish 4. For the unversed, the movie’s third installment was released back in 2013. Nearly a decade after the last part, the film’s announcement created a lot of buzz across the country.

Amidst fans using their social media platforms to share their creative thoughts about what the forthcoming movie can possibly include, one person shared an interesting plot for the movie on their Twitter handle. A user Ꮪambit (@LuciferIite) took to the site to pen a storyline he wrote for the movie. He admitted that he only spent 5 minutes on the idea. Sharing the plot, he wrote, “I wrote a #Krrish4 Wattpad storyline in 5 minutes Rakesh Roshan could never."

Undoubtedly, Hrithik was taken aback by the intriguing storyline and complimented the person for their creativity with just one word: “Imagination” and added a hundred points symbol emoji.

Take a look:

Imagination — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

As the first part of the superhero franchise Krrish completed 15 years since its release, Hrithik took to social media to surprise all his fans with the announcement. Along with new teasers from the forthcoming film, he wrote a short message for his fans on his personal Twitter handle, “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4.”

Also Read| Hrithik Roshan shares 1st look at Krrish 4 while marking 15 years of the 1st film; WATCH

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Twitter

Share your comment ×