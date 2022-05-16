Hrithik Roshan laughs out loud as Simi Garewal shares BTS glimpse of actor's Rendezvous stint with mum & dad.

Hrithik Roshan has clocked over two decades in the Hindi film industry but the actor's sensational debut back in 2000 will always be a good memory etched in the minds and hearts of his fans. On Sunday evening, talk show host and former actress Simi Garewal took to social media to share a throwback and unseen video of Hrithik Roshan along with his mum Pinkie Roshan and dad Rakesh Roshan.

While the Roshans' entire interview is available on streaming platform, Simi shared an unseen behind the scenes video which shows everyone doing a final check on their teeth and makeup before the camera starts rolling. A young Hrithik can be seen asking for his makeup person to bring the mirror so that he can check his teeth. In the video, Hrithik hilariously says, "I ate some chicken sandwich." While Rakesh Roshan says, "Arre, wig pehna bhul gaya (I forgot to wear a wig)," cracking up Simi Garewal.

Sharing the video, Simi captioned it, "#RendezvousGems. I love my friends the Roshans.. there's always much laughter & soul talk..Like our Rendezvous too.. !" Pinkie also reposted Simi's BTS video and wrote, "Lovely moments thankyou friend @simigarewalofficial."

Reacting to his mum's post, Hrithik Roshan laughed out loud. The actor couldn't help but chuckle at his younger self as he commented, "Hahaha."

On the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for Fighter. The actor also has Krrish 4 and a sequel to the superhit War in the pipeline.

