Hrithik Roshan leaves fans impressed with then-and-now transformation; Saba Azad calls his resilience ‘unreal’

Hrithik Roshan has once again set the bar for fitness goals by sharing then-and-now pictures of his body transformation from August to October. Expressing gratitude to the people who played a role in his journey, Hrithik has left fans impressed with his dedication and physical transformation. His girlfriend, Saba Azad, also praised him for his achievement, describing his resilience as 'unreal.'

Hrithik Roshan shares about his body transformation

On Tuesday, October 17, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share his remarkable body transformation journey, comparing pictures from August to October. In his caption, he expressed, “5 weeks. Start to finish. Post vacation to post-shoot. Mission accomplished. Thank you knees , back, ankles, shoulders and spine and mind. You guys love a good fight. I love you all. Now time to rest and recuperate and begin to find an even better balance.”

Hrithik acknowledged the challenges by saying, “Hardest part - was saying NO to other important things, loved ones, friends, social occasions, school PTM’s and even extended work hours. 2nd hardest part - Getting into bed by 9pm." Praising his girlfriend Saba Azad, he wrote, “Easiest part - having a partner who is likeminded in thoughts and action. Thank you Sa.”

Hrithik also expressed gratitude to his team by saying, “Best part - having a mentor like Mr. Kris Gethin who one can follow blind. Thank you Mr. Gethin for that expertise. Person I couldn’t do it without - my man Swapneel Hazare. Thank you to my team. I am blessed to have these humans on my side." He concluded, “P.s : I do this cause my movie characters sometimes challenge me to look a certain way. And I love challenges. That being said, I don’t depend on one shape or the other for my own self worth.”

Take a look

Saba Azad and fans react to Hrithik Roshan’s physical transformation

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend, Saba Azad, praised his incredible transformation by saying, “And there it..achieving the unachievable in record time :) Your resilience is unreal Ro!!” Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Thank you for sharing this sir, sab galat kar raha tha main.”

A fan impressed by Hrithik’s dedication to fitness said, “Greek God transforms again n again,” while another commented, “When 'Inspiration' needs a push... It looks up to my Hrithik…”

On the work front, Hrithik is set to appear in the movie Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, scheduled for release in January next year.

