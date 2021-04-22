  1. Home
Hrithik Roshan is left awestruck as Sussanne Khan sings Oasis' Wonderwall; Showers her with praises

Sussanne Khan has taken the internet by storm with her singing video. Hrithik Roshan also praised and dropped a lovely comment.
Hrithik Roshan is left awestruck as Sussanne Khan sings Oasis' Wonderwall; Showers her with praises
Sussanne Khan is a well-known interior designer and a great mom. But recently, she took everyone by surprise when she shared her singing video. Many praised the diva for her beautiful voice and dropped lovely comments on the video. She was seen singing the 1995 Oasis track Wonderwall and called herself an "amateur". Celebs and fans hailed her. But what caught our attention was Hrithik Roshan’s comment. Though the couple has parted their ways, they always support and praise each other. 

Sharing the video, Sussanne wrote, “Wonderwall amateur attempt to keeping a good mindset. Last year this time in the lockdown days, Singing was my happy space. This year, importantly each day, I make ‘a note to self, to keep finding new ways to keep the mind tough and strong at these uncertain times. Thankfully now I don’t need anyone to save me. My grit is my own ‘Wonderwall’. #staystrong #keepexploring #resilience #BeYourOwnWonderwall thank you @knowmadicneha for the motivation.” The actor, who was floored after listening to the video, commented saying ‘Well done’ along with a clap emoji.

Shilpa Shetty dropped heart and kiss emojis. Twinkle Khanna also dropped some hearts in the comment section. Bipasha Basu said, "Awww..." followed by heart emoticons. 

Take a look:

 

In the video, Sussanne is seen wearing a casual look. She opted for a white T-shirt, kohl eyes and glasses. She kept her hair tied in a loose bun.

