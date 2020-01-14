Hrithik Roshan is left impressed by the dance moves of the ‘smoothest airwalker’; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a viral video of a dancer who has been winning the internet with his moves. Now, the War star also seemed impressed by his dance moves and wanted to know who he was. Check it out.

In Bollywood, if there is one star who has been impressing fans with his dance moves from the past two decades, it is . The light-eyed handsome star has been winning hearts with his looks, talent and of course his smooth dance moves since his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Hrithik is known for his agile dance moves and with every new song, the War star gives his fans a new move to practice and perfect. But, now a viral video seems to have caught Hrithik’s attention and the dancer’s moves have left him completely awestruck.

Hrithik took to social media to share a video of a Tik Tok user who impressed the War actor with his cool moves and airwalk. Hrithik couldn’t help himself and praised the dancer in the video whose video compilation has been going viral on social media from past one week. Even Amitabh Bachchan had shared the dance video of the user and was left impressed by the same. In the video, we get to see a boy dancing to various new and old songs and nailing Micheal Jackson’s dance moves.

Hrithik wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ?” While the War star seemed to be in awe, even fans couldn’t help but compare the Tik Tik dancer with MJ. Many users commented on the video that Hrithik shared that the dancer surely is nailing every move.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Big B also had shared the same on Twitter and was impressed by the same dancer. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff. The film managed to be one of the biggest successes of 2019. Hrithik’s other film, Super 30 also won praises from everyone. Now, as per a recent report, Hrithik might be in talks to star in Satte Pe Satta remake by Farah Khan. However, nothing has been confirmed till now.

Credits :Twitter

