Hrithik Roshan looking like ‘young Kabir’ with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Karan Arjun BTS makes us wish to see them reunite in Spy Universe

The 1995 classic Karan Arjun was recently re-released in cinemas. Hrithik Roshan, who was an AD on the film, has shared some priceless throwback pictures from the sets with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He even expressed that he was looking like a ‘young Kabir,’ which is his character from the YRF Spy Universe. These behind-the-scenes glimpses have us wishing for their union in the universe.

Today, November 23, 2024, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a couple of BTS photos from the sets of Karan Arjun. The first picture was a monochrome shot in which he stood between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, with the former keeping a hand on Hrithik’s shoulder.

The second photo showed the Khan duo in their costumes from the song Bhangra Paa Le as they flew a kite. Hrithik stood with them and other crew members.

In the caption, Hrithik said, “Ha, I look like a young Kabir with Karan and Arjun.” It has us hoping to see Kabir with Tiger and Pathaan in the Spy Universe soon.

Have a look at the post!

Hrithik Roshan further recalled the screening of Karan Arjun before its original release. He shared, “As an assistant, I remember minerva being the main theater on release day. Me and dad’s other assistant Anurag (2nd pic in the white sweatshirt), screened the print before the release and we were all incredibly disappointed. The print looked dark and dull. We got the the entire screen washed and as the dirt and grime dissolved into the large washcloth, we heard the manager say ‘(This screen has been washed after 15 years).’”

Advertisement

Sharing another anecdote when he stopped Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from leaving during the shoot, Hrithik stated, “Another fun fact, during the song bhangda paale, one late night, a more than merry team of Shahrukh and Salman decided to leave Sariska by car and drive to delhi promising to be back by morning. I was flabbergasted and jumped (literally) on the bonnet of the car to stop them. The call time was 6am and I had to make sure my dad doesn’t lose the day. He didn’t.”

He concluded, “Watching Salman and Shahrukh act was a huge learning for me as a 17yr old. Best on set practical acting school ever. KARAN ARJUN is running in theaters again.”

ALSO READ: I Want To Talk actor Abhishek Bachchan opens up about finding 'ray of hope' amid negativity in life; says ‘I cannot change the person I am’