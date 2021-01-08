Hrithik Roshan looks charming as he ‘pretends’ to groove sans music for a perfect Instagram shot; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a video wherein he can be seen nodding his head on the music beats. Take a look.

Of late, Bollywood’s hunk has been quite active on social media and has been updating his fans of his activities by posting several pictures and videos. Now recently, Hrithik has treated his fans with his video. The War star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video wherein he can be seen listening to music and nodding his head on the beats. In the video, Hrithik can be seen sporting a blue crew neck blue t-shirt. He mesmerised his fans with his million-dollar smile.

At the end of the clip, the Koi Mil Gaya actor winks. However, Hrithik, in the caption, mentioned that he was pretending to listen to music. He wrote, "There wasn't any music playing .#pretendshotforinsta." Soon after he shared the video, fans liked his post. Many fans are in awe with Hrithik’s latest video and left sweet comments.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s latest video here:

Earlier, Roshan shared a stunning picture and captioned it as a “serious selfie.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the action-drama War, which was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. He will be next seen in his father-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4. The charming actor is yet to sign a new film.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday; Fans root for the actors to collaborate for a film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×