Hrithik Roshan looks head-over-heels in love with Saba Azad in this glamorous pic from NMACC opening

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. It is always a visual treat for the fans to see them together at any event. The actor too makes sure to always be by his lady love’s side whenever he steps out for any event. Well, these two recently attended the grand star-studded opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center and looked glamorous in their lovely attire. Today, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of the couple and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them.

Hrithik Roshan shares a picture with Saba Azad from the NMACC event

Hrithik Roshan shared a couple of pictures with Saba Azad posing for the camera. In the first picture, we can see Saba looking gorgeous in an all-red attire while Hrithik cannot stop looking at his ladylove. The Rocket Boys actress wore a bright red coloured gown with golden embroidery work on it and looked ravishing, while the War star complimented her in an all-black kurta, pyjama that he paired with a black jacket with a golden border. He held Saba from the back and kept looking at her. In the next picture, both of them looked straight into the camera and smiled. Sharing this picture, Hrithik wrote, “With lady in red.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s post:

Hrithik Roshan walks hand-in-hand with his girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad posed for the paparazzi at the NMACC gala. They were seen arriving hand-in-hand on the pink carpet and looked incredibly happy as they posed together. Saba Azad looked gorgeous in a red and golden ethnic gown, which looked elegant and royal. Hrithik Roshan also exuded regal elegance in an all-black ethnic outfit. As they posed for the shutterbugs, they were seen chatting and smiling at each other. They look oh-so-in-love, check out the video below!

