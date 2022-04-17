Hrithik Roshan looks intense in his full-grown beard and moustache look as he poses with lady fans in LA; PICS

Hrithik Roshan enjoys a massive fan following and he can make his fans go gaga over him wherever he goes. The actor is currently making headlines for his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad. The alleged couple was partying with the War actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni and the pictures of them had gone viral on social media. But now, certain pictures of Hrithik posing with his female fans have surfaced on the internet and we can see a changed avatar of him.

In the pictures, we can see him with a full-grown beard and moustache look as he poses with his female fans. Hrithik Roshan can be seen wearing a black jacket over his dark blue trousers. He stands next to his fan and has completed his look with a black cap. In the next picture, he poses standing in between three of his female fans and has a faint smile on his face. Sharing these pictures, the fan wrote, “No bigger sign to get back to dancing than running into Hrithik Roshan!!”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Also, according to the reports, the talks for Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the update. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the film. A source close known to ETimes revealed, “The preparation on Krrish 4, including the casting of the film, will begin in June this year.” The leading lady for the film is yet to be decided.

