Hrithik Roshan loses his cool as a fan forcefully tries clicking a selfie with him: ‘Kya kar raha hai tu?’
Hrithik Roshan was spotted leaving the theatre after watching Brahmastra with his kids Hrehaan and Hridaan when a fan tried to forcefully click a selfie with him.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra finally released on September 9, and the film’s screening on Friday at PVR Cinema in Juhu was attended by a number of Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others. Hrithik was accompanied by his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and was spotted leaving the theatre with his kids. As Hrithik was waiting for his son to get in the car, a fan tried forcefully clicking a selfie with him, leaving the actor upset with his behaviour.
The video showed Hrithik standing outside the car, waiting for his son, when a fan broke past the security and began clicking a selfie with Hrithik. After the security moved the fan away, Hrithik made sure his son boarded safely, and was then seen shouting at the fan. “Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)", Hrithik questioned the fan angrily and was seen shaking his head before he got in the car and left.
Take a look at the video.
Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, something similar happened with Shah Rukh Khan as well. The megastar was seen leaving the airport when a fan tried to grab his hand and take a picture with him. Shah Rukh was visibly upset, and it was his son, Aryan Khan who calmed him down.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in Vikram Vedha, along with Saif Ali Khan. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago, and it got people excited about the film’s release. Directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of their 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The film is all set to release on September 30, and the film’s release will clash with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.
