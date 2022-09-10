Hrithik Roshan loses his cool as a fan forcefully tries clicking a selfie with him: ‘Kya kar raha hai tu?’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra finally released on September 9, and the film’s screening on Friday at PVR Cinema in Juhu was attended by a number of Bollywood stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others. Hrithik was accompanied by his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and was spotted leaving the theatre with his kids. As Hrithik was waiting for his son to get in the car, a fan tried forcefully clicking a selfie with him, leaving the actor upset with his behaviour.

The video showed Hrithik standing outside the car, waiting for his son, when a fan broke past the security and began clicking a selfie with Hrithik. After the security moved the fan away, Hrithik made sure his son boarded safely, and was then seen shouting at the fan. “Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)", Hrithik questioned the fan angrily and was seen shaking his head before he got in the car and left.