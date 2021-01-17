  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan is loving Tiger Shroff's 'Casanova'; Latter calls him guruji & thanks him for making his day

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Tiger Shroff’s recently released song titled Casanova. Meanwhile, check out the Baaghi actor’s reaction to it below.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: January 17, 2021 12:27 am
Hrithik Roshan is loving Tiger Shroff's 'Casanova'; Latter calls him guruji & thanks him for making his day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The handsome hunk Tiger Shroff has been garnering praise for his recently released song Casanova. For the unversed, directed by Punit Malhotra, Casanova is Tiger’s second single after last year's Unbelievable. It was released on 13th January and showed the Baaghi star showcasing his killer dancing skills and his ripped physique. Soon after its release, the Heropanti star has been widely lauded for the same and received shout out from his friends from the film industry.

But the most endearing response came from Tiger’s “guruji” Hrithik Roshan. The Bang Bang actor took to his Instagram stories to share the actor’s song and wrote, “Loving It.” Tiger was quick to take note of it and re-shared it on his Instagram while expressing his happiness for receiving the praise from the actor he admires the most. While re-sharing it, Tiger wrote, “'Wow this made my day! Thanks a lot guruji @hrithikroshan," followed by heart emoji.

To note, Tiger and Hrithik have worked together in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller War and are always praising each other. 

Earlier, the Student of the Year 2 actor’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani has showered heaps of praises on the peppy track.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Tiger has many exciting lineups. He will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Besides this, the handsome actor also has the Hindi remake of Rambo and action flick Ganapath: Chapter 1 in the pipeline.

Hrithik on the other hand has recently announced teaming up with Deepika Padukone for the upcoming film titled Fighter.

Also Read: Disha Patani picks BTS song Mic Drop to ace flying kick post her cheat day; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

You may like these
Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and others wish actor on his 47th birthday
Hrithik Roshan sends 'best wishes' to Tiger Shroff as he reveals Ganapath teaser; Disha Patani is in awe
Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff; Which actor has got the best physique? VOTE
Tiger Shroff’s reply to a fan who felt his little niece could beat him & Hrithik Roshan in dancing wins hearts
Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal; Who makes for a better action star?
Tiger Shroff hopes to be a part of Hrithik Roshan’s War sequel; Ready to be background dancer in Ghungroo 2.0