Hrithik Roshan is loving Tiger Shroff's 'Casanova'; Latter calls him guruji & thanks him for making his day

Hrithik Roshan is all praises for Tiger Shroff’s recently released song titled Casanova. Meanwhile, check out the Baaghi actor’s reaction to it below.

The handsome hunk Tiger Shroff has been garnering praise for his recently released song Casanova. For the unversed, directed by Punit Malhotra, Casanova is Tiger’s second single after last year's Unbelievable. It was released on 13th January and showed the Baaghi star showcasing his killer dancing skills and his ripped physique. Soon after its release, the Heropanti star has been widely lauded for the same and received shout out from his friends from the film industry.

But the most endearing response came from Tiger’s “guruji” . The Bang Bang actor took to his Instagram stories to share the actor’s song and wrote, “Loving It.” Tiger was quick to take note of it and re-shared it on his Instagram while expressing his happiness for receiving the praise from the actor he admires the most. While re-sharing it, Tiger wrote, “'Wow this made my day! Thanks a lot guruji @hrithikroshan," followed by heart emoji.

To note, Tiger and Hrithik have worked together in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller War and are always praising each other.

Earlier, the Student of the Year 2 actor’s rumoured girlfriend has showered heaps of praises on the peppy track.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Tiger has many exciting lineups. He will be seen in Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Besides this, the handsome actor also has the Hindi remake of Rambo and action flick Ganapath: Chapter 1 in the pipeline.

Hrithik on the other hand has recently announced teaming up with for the upcoming film titled Fighter.

Also Read: Disha Patani picks BTS song Mic Drop to ace flying kick post her cheat day; Tiger Shroff is all hearts for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×