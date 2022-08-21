Hrithik Roshan 'Mahakal Thali' Ad Controversy: MP minister demands police action, food delivery app apologizes

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen and he has a couple of exciting projects lined up. Well, he recently made it to the headlines after a huge controversy over a food delivery app advertising starring the War actor was aired. Reportedly, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had called for police action and said that the advertisement which is being circulated on social media seems morphed.

According to reports in PTI, Narottam Mishra said that he has told Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police to look into the reality of the video and report to him so that action can be initiated against the guilty. The State Home Minister’s decision came after priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain objected to the online food delivery firm’s advertisement in which Hrithik Roshan orders a thali from Mahakal when in Ujjain.

Reportedly, two priests of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple had on Saturday called for a withdrawal of the advertisement, alleging that the ad offends Hindu sentiments and urged the food delivery app to issue an apology. The priests also said they approached the Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who also happens to be the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, seeking action against the company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion. Reacting to the complaint, Collector Singh on Saturday termed the advertisement “misleading" adding that Prasad is always offered by the temple free of cost and is not sold.Well, the recent update, in this case, is that the food delivery app has issued an apology.

On the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Hrithik Roshan REVEALS Krrish has special ties with the series