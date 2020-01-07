Hrithik Roshan makes fun of his Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon character; Says, ‘I failed terribly’

Hrithik Roshan is among the popular stars in Bollywood. In a recent interview, Hrithik revealed Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon character, Prem was a difficult role and shared the reason behind it in a funny way.

Among the most popular stars in Bollywood, is the one who is a perfect balance of talent and good looks. Over the years, Hrithik’s popularity has soared and it isn’t a hidden fact that his female fan following can’t stop swooning over his handsome looks. Often fans wonder if Hrithik finds any of his roles which he portrays on the big screen difficult. In a recent chat with his fans, the War star was prodded about it and he had a hilarious take on it.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Hrithik was asked by a fan about the most difficult role he has played and if he follows a method to get into character. The War star had a hilarious take on this question. Hrithik recalled his Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon hai character, Prem and mentioned that he found it difficult to get into the skin of an uppity and happy person. Hrithik mentioned that he failed terribly in trying too hard to get into the skin of the character.

Hrithik said, “Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Diwani A very happy, very uppity... It doesn’t come very naturally to me...even if you try really hard, which I did.” As he was saying this, he acted in the same manner as Prem from the film and made the audience laugh out loud. Meanwhile, Hrithik has had a stellar 2019 with back to back hit films with Super 30 and War. Now, as per reports, the actor might be in talks for Satte Pe Satta remake with Farah Khan. However, nothing has been confirmed about it.

Credits :Film Companion

