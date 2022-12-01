Hrithik Roshan makes way for ladylove Saba Azad as they step out for dinner date; PHOTOS

Hrithik Roshan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of his highly anticipated film, Fighter, in Assam. The handsome hunk, who is in a steady relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad, was recently spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. with her. The new couple of Bollywood stepped out for a dinner at a famous restaurant in Andheri on Thursday, night. The pictures and videos from Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's latest night outing are now winning the internet. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dinner date

The Fighter star and his actress girlfriend were spotted by the paparazzi, as they left the restaurant after their dinner date. In the pictures and video, Hrithik Roshan is seen making way for his lady love Saba Azad, as they made an exit from the restaurant. The celebrated actor, as always, looked a million bucks in a grey hooded pullover, which he paired with olive cargo trousers. Saba, on the other hand, looked pretty in a lace top, which she paired with baggy denim trousers, and statement earrings. Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's new video and pictures: