Hrithik Roshan makes way for ladylove Saba Azad as they step out for dinner date; PHOTOS
Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted with his girlfriend Saba Azad in Andheri, as they stepped out for a dinner date. Check out the pictures and video of the love birds...
Hrithik Roshan is back in Mumbai after wrapping up the first schedule of his highly anticipated film, Fighter, in Assam. The handsome hunk, who is in a steady relationship with actress-singer Saba Azad, was recently spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. with her. The new couple of Bollywood stepped out for a dinner at a famous restaurant in Andheri on Thursday, night. The pictures and videos from Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's latest night outing are now winning the internet.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's dinner date
The Fighter star and his actress girlfriend were spotted by the paparazzi, as they left the restaurant after their dinner date. In the pictures and video, Hrithik Roshan is seen making way for his lady love Saba Azad, as they made an exit from the restaurant. The celebrated actor, as always, looked a million bucks in a grey hooded pullover, which he paired with olive cargo trousers. Saba, on the other hand, looked pretty in a lace top, which she paired with baggy denim trousers, and statement earrings.
Check out Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's new video and pictures:
Hrithik and Saba's relationship
As per the reports, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad met each other through common friends and started dating a few months later. Even though the couple has not commented on their relationship so far, they have made it official by making public appearances together in many of the recent events. Hrithik and Saba have also been garnering attention with their adorable PDA on Instagram, very often.
Recently, it was rumorured that the couple might take their relationship to next level, by moving in together very soon. However, Hrithik Roshan rubbished the reports in an Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job," stated the Vikram Vedha actor.