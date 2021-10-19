Hrithik Roshan making fun of Kunal Kapoor's shorts on his bday is why 'Har ek friend zaroori hota hai'

Hrithik Roshan and his sense of humour are amazing and there is no doubt about it. We have seen an example of it on several occasions where the actor has made all his fans and followers laugh at his jokes and one-liners. Well, the actor who is quite active on his social media has taken to his Instagram stories yet again and made us all smile with his quirky birthday wish for his friend Kunal Kapoor. We bet Hrithik’s birthday post will remind you of that friend who always used to tease you.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan posted a throwback picture of him and Kunal Kapoor. In the picture, we can see the Greek God wearing denim shorts. He has paired it with a black hoodie that he wore over a white tee. Hrithik completed his look with a white cap and white sneakers and black socks. The actor stood in style with one hand on his waist. We could see Kunal Kapoor right in front of Hrithik in the picture. He wore a black tee and paired it with a unique pair of shorts. Well, Hrithik wrote on this picture, “Happy Budday mere dost! Muskurate raho, jhilmilate raho aur ye shorts please phek do.”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently made it to the headlines as he posted a video of him walking into the sets of the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He took to Instagram and shared a video of walking towards the shoot with his team with original Vikram Vedha music going on in the background. Hrithik wrote a quirky caption, “Hero walking onto set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it”.