Hrithik Roshan is 'missing the sun' as he treats his fans with a gorgeous selfie

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most handsome and talented actors in Bollywood. Be it his acting skills or his good looks, everything wins the hearts of his fans. From his singing skills to electrifying dance skills, the actor is the powerhouse of talent. Apart from his acting, there are times when the actor has stunned us with his other interests too. The Greek God of Bollywood has always impressed the masses with his versatility. Meanwhile, Hrithik on Sunday treated his fans with a gorgeous selfie and they are all hearts.

Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and shared a drool worthy picture of himself captioning it “missing the sun.” As soon as he shared the picture, his fans rushed to the comment section and dropped several heart emojis. Meanwhile, recently, the War actor gave a shout-out to his girlfriend Saba Azad on his Instagram handle ahead of her Hyderabad concert. He reshared her post and wrote, "Kill it guys," followed by several emoticons.

Have a look at Hrithik’s post:

Hrithik Roshan is dating actress Saba Azad and the duo made headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Recently, the two holidayed in Paris, and Saba Azad shared several adorable pictures and videos on her Instagram handle.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, the film is a remake of the Tamil thriller of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake is slated to hit the theatres on September 30.

Hrithik Roshan is in the US shooting for his slick actioner Fighter. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, has been underway and the actress is also there. The film is schedules to release next year.