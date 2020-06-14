Hrithik Roshan mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: He had so much life in him

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Hrithik Roshan expresses shock and grief as he mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating. Sushant's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

After , Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, , and others, has expressed his grief and shock on this sad news. The actor tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news." Sharing a happy memory with Sushant, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"

Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 14, 2020

The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken too. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

