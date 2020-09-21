Hrithik Roshan nails the art of clicking a picture perfect selfie and says 'I am proud of myself'; Take a look

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to drop a handsome click of himself. However, it was his witty caption that deserves all your attention.

Actor is making the most of his time at home amid the ongoing pandemic at home and often spends time with family. He shares glimpses of his lockdown shenanigans at home on social media and fans love it. Be it trying his hand at piano or just celebrating festivals with his kids and former partner Sussanne Khan, the actor keeps his fans updated with his fun at home. And, now it seems that he took to social media to flaunt his new selfie clicking skills.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself in which he is seen smirking in a handsome manner while he captures himself in the frame. Clad in a black tee and a grey cap, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome and suave in the casual selfie that he clicked. While the photo itself grabbed everyone's attention, it was Hrithik's caption that left everyone wondering. The actor declared that he was proud of his selfie clickcing skills and explained how he had done it.

Hrithik wrote, "Ye selfie hai .कैमरे का बटन मेरे हाथ में है । वाह! आइ एम प्राउड ओफ़ मायसेल्फ़ । (Camera's button is in my hand. Wow! I am proud of myself.)" Several fans of the actor were left in awe with the photo. Even close friends lauded him in the comment section. Even on the weekend, Hrithik shared another cool photo where he was seen flaunting his handsome looks.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been spending time at home with family. Recently, he joined everyone in celebrating his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday. The photos of the celebration went viral. The actor has been making the most of his time with his kids at home. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff that managed to break the box office records. He is yet to announce his next project.

