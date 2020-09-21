  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan nails the art of clicking a picture perfect selfie and says 'I am proud of myself'; Take a look

Hrithik Roshan took to social media to drop a handsome click of himself. However, it was his witty caption that deserves all your attention.
3447 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan in a selfieHrithik Roshan nails the art of clicking a picture perfect selfie and says 'I am proud of myself'; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Hrithik Roshan is making the most of his time at home amid the ongoing pandemic at home and often spends time with family. He shares glimpses of his lockdown shenanigans at home on social media and fans love it. Be it trying his hand at piano or just celebrating festivals with his kids and former partner Sussanne Khan, the actor keeps his fans updated with his fun at home. And, now it seems that he took to social media to flaunt his new selfie clicking skills.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a photo of himself in which he is seen smirking in a handsome manner while he captures himself in the frame. Clad in a black tee and a grey cap, Hrithik looked absolutely handsome and suave in the casual selfie that he clicked. While the photo itself grabbed everyone's attention, it was Hrithik's caption that left everyone wondering. The actor declared that he was proud of his selfie clickcing skills and explained how he had done it.

Hrithik wrote, "Ye selfie hai .कैमरे का बटन मेरे हाथ में है । वाह! आइ एम प्राउड ओफ़ मायसेल्फ़ । (Camera's button is in my hand. Wow! I am proud of myself.)" Several fans of the actor were left in awe with the photo. Even close friends lauded him in the comment section. Even on the weekend, Hrithik shared another cool photo where he was seen flaunting his handsome looks. 

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's photo:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Hrithik has been spending time at home with family. Recently, he joined everyone in celebrating his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday. The photos of the celebration went viral. The actor has been making the most of his time with his kids at home. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff that managed to break the box office records. He is yet to announce his next project. 

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan turns into suave Mr sunshine in a stunning close up shot and leaves us swooning; See PHOTO

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement