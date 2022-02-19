Hrithik Roshan nails the desi look as he arrives for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding; PICS

It is a big day in tinselvile today as one of the most talked about couples is set to walk down the aisle. We are talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who will be taking their nuptial vows at a private ceremony in Khandala. The couple’s wedding is said to be a starry affair as several celebs were papped as they arrived for Farhan and Shibani’s big day. The list includes Satish Shah, Amrita Arora, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rhea Chakraborty etc. And as per the recent update, Hrithik Roshan has also arrived to mark a presence at his friend Farhan’s wedding.

In the pics, Hrithik looked dapper as he opted for a desi look for the big event. The Super 30 actor wore a white kurta-pyjama which was paired with a baby pink coloured jacket. Besides, his heavy beard was adding to his Greek God charm. Hrithik was accompanied by his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. While Pinkie looked beautiful in her blush pink heavily embroidered suit paired with an orange coloured dupatta with heavy embroidery, Rakesh Roshan was seen in a white kurta-pyjama which he had paired with a red coloured jacket. The Roshan family was seen waving at the paps as they posed together outside Farhan and Shibani’s wedding venue.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, talking about Farhan and Shibani, the couple had first met during a reality show in 2015. Soon, there were rumours about their love affair and later the couple made their relationship official in 2018. In fact, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a couple during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Mumbai reception in 2018.

