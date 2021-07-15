Hrithik Roshan on not playing hero in ZNMD: Rule was to uphold star status; I thought, 'to hell with status'

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara has completed 10 Years today. On this occasion, Hrithik, who was seen as Arjun, shared why he was alright with not playing the central character in the film.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring , Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the lead, has completed 10 years since its release today. On this occasion, Hrithik Roshan has opened up about doing the film and how it impacted his mindset in a recent chat with a leading daily. The film where Hrithik played the role of Arjun, who along with his 2 friends Kabir and Imran, jets off for a Spain holiday. How their lives change after the trip is the story of the film.

In a chat with The Times Of India, Hrithik revealed how back in the day, many of his father's friends thought that doing ZNMD was a 'big mistake' for him. He shared that back in the day, it was important to keep up with the 'star status' and that in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he was playing one of the three friends. He shared that he knew that the film was the opposite of what was the general rule back then and hence, it 'empowered him.' Hrithik said, "It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."

He further added that it was with ZNMD that the seed in him got planted for ensemble films. Hrithik said not being 'confined' to his position in a film and 'letting go' was a beautiful feeling. " I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier. I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars," he added further as he quoted an example of his role in Zoya Akhtar starrer Luck By Chance where he played a small part. Revealing he enjoyed playing that role, he said, "He wasn’t even a hero, he was such a grey character but look at the feedback, the reactions that it got. I thoroughly enjoyed doing that, because it was so human and real."

Hrithik further expressed that he would 'love' to do a film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with an ensemble cast. In the same chat, Hrithik also went on to reveal that he was originally offered Kabir aka Abhay Deol's character. However, he was given the freedom by Zoya to judge what inspires him the most and he picked Arjun. The film remains quite special to many fans of Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay and as it clocks 10 years, many are celebrating by reliving the moments on social media.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Radhika Apte in talks to play a lawyer in Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan fronted Vikram Vedha

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×