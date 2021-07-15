Hrithik Roshan on not playing hero in ZNMD: Rule was to uphold star status; I thought, 'to hell with status'
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, starring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol in the lead, has completed 10 years since its release today. On this occasion, Hrithik Roshan has opened up about doing the film and how it impacted his mindset in a recent chat with a leading daily. The film where Hrithik played the role of Arjun, who along with his 2 friends Kabir and Imran, jets off for a Spain holiday. How their lives change after the trip is the story of the film.
In a chat with The Times Of India, Hrithik revealed how back in the day, many of his father's friends thought that doing ZNMD was a 'big mistake' for him. He shared that back in the day, it was important to keep up with the 'star status' and that in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he was playing one of the three friends. He shared that he knew that the film was the opposite of what was the general rule back then and hence, it 'empowered him.' Hrithik said, "It kind of empowered me because it’s a story that I believed in, and I thought, 'to hell with the status', which is merely something that people give you. The work that you do is something that comes out of your own desire."
He further added that it was with ZNMD that the seed in him got planted for ensemble films. Hrithik said not being 'confined' to his position in a film and 'letting go' was a beautiful feeling. " I think that seed grew into me wanting to do other such films when other actors were hesitant. I love doing two-hero, three-hero, four-hero films… the more, the merrier. I think the place where I come from makes other actors feel very secure because I’m not trying to grab more footage or impose. From my perspective, movies are bigger than stars," he added further as he quoted an example of his role in Zoya Akhtar starrer Luck By Chance where he played a small part. Revealing he enjoyed playing that role, he said, "He wasn’t even a hero, he was such a grey character but look at the feedback, the reactions that it got. I thoroughly enjoyed doing that, because it was so human and real."
Hrithik further expressed that he would 'love' to do a film like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara with an ensemble cast. In the same chat, Hrithik also went on to reveal that he was originally offered Kabir aka Abhay Deol's character. However, he was given the freedom by Zoya to judge what inspires him the most and he picked Arjun. The film remains quite special to many fans of Hrithik, Farhan and Abhay and as it clocks 10 years, many are celebrating by reliving the moments on social media.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
He sud do more films like super 30- infact this was his 1st film in which I truly felt he acted from his heart.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Hrithik did Dhoom 2 and did K3g and it was a multi-star films, He doesn't give a damn about status, He always give the main concern to the whole concept if it would add something new to his career or not
Anonymous 14 hours ago
I remember there were blinds about how the older star was insecure because of his younger costar when WAR was being shot. Wonder what that was about?
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Hrithik !! insecure ! Hrithik was the one ho told Aditya Chopra that if Tiger is not in this film ,He won't make it
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Kabir's story was too close to hritik's life
Anonymous 17 hours ago
Hrithik and Aamir are Secure Superstars