Hrithik Roshan on working in multi-starrers or two-hero films: ‘Makes work much easier and better’

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share screen space in their upcoming action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The film will hit the big screens in a few days, and before the release, the actors have been on a promotional spree. In a recent media interaction, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his views on multi-starrers and how big stars don’t often share screen space in a film. Hrithik said that he believes an actor shouldn’t be opposed to working in multi-starrers or two-hero films as it pushes you to do better.

Hrithik shared his own experience of working in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR, and now in Vikram Vedha, where there is more than just one hero. “My first instinct is to say that it makes your work so much easier, and better. You get to see more. I don’t think an actor should be opposed. I would love to do an ensemble; the more the merrier! Because working in equations where you're not standing by yourself, but you have to relate and give and take with other more important characters in the same film, is your access point to growth,” he said.