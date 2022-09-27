Hrithik Roshan on working in multi-starrers or two-hero films: ‘Makes work much easier and better’
Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan, has now shared his views about working in multi-starrers.
Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to share screen space in their upcoming action-thriller Vikram Vedha. The film will hit the big screens in a few days, and before the release, the actors have been on a promotional spree. In a recent media interaction, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his views on multi-starrers and how big stars don’t often share screen space in a film. Hrithik said that he believes an actor shouldn’t be opposed to working in multi-starrers or two-hero films as it pushes you to do better.
Hrithik shared his own experience of working in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR, and now in Vikram Vedha, where there is more than just one hero. “My first instinct is to say that it makes your work so much easier, and better. You get to see more. I don’t think an actor should be opposed. I would love to do an ensemble; the more the merrier! Because working in equations where you're not standing by yourself, but you have to relate and give and take with other more important characters in the same film, is your access point to growth,” he said.
He further added that whenever he has worked in films with more than one lead, it has always been an amazing experience. “Working with more actors like I did in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, WAR, now with Saif in Vikram Vedha, it really pushes you to be better. Because you're seeing wonderful acting in front of you and for me, it was an incredible experience. For me, every time I have done a two-hero film or an ensemble, it has been way more fun for me,” he said.
Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also features Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in key roles. The action-thriller is written and directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar- Gayatri. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment, and will hit big screens on September 30, 2022.
