Hrithik Roshan is one handsome man in these PICS as he poses with American actress Samantha Lockwood

There’s no denying the Hrithik Roshan is one of the most gorgeous actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The actor has been in the film industry for over two decades now and has delivered several noteworthy and memorable performances on the silver screen. Hrithik has not only impressed fans with his acts, but his Greek-God-like features have millions swooning over him on social media as well. Speaking of which, earlier yesterday, a few pictures surfaced on the Internet which were posted by American actress Samantha Lockwood, featuring herself with the handsome hunk.

Samantha Lockwood, who has featured in films like Shoot The Hero and Hawaii Five-0 is reportedly currently in Mumbai. Hrithik recently met the actress and the two of them posed for a few pictures as well. In the photographs shared by Samantha, Hrithik is seen slaying in casuals featuring a plain white tee-shirt, black joggers, a cap, and black shoes. Samantha was seen donning colorful attire. In the first picture both Hrithik and Samantha posed with shaka signs, while in the second photo, the actress was seen flexing her biceps, as Hrithik looked on. In the third picture, Samantha and Hrithik are seen in the middle of a conversation.

Sharing these pictures, Samantha captioned the post, “Fun to meet this actor who also comes from a movie family, loves action and Hawaii … superstar @hrithikroshan #shaka #hrithikroshan #hawaiivibes #bollywoodstar #bollywood”.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Rishan has Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan believes web space is breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar' & evolving into something better