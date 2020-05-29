Hrithik Roshan is one proud brother of Pashmina Roshan; Encourages her and calls her an extraordinary talent

Hrithik Roshan posted a sweet message for cousin Pashmina Roshan who is all set to make her Bollywood debut this year. Check it out.

Due to the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has been using this time to do their best. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period to spend time with their families and loved ones. The majority of the celebs are updating the titbit of their quarantine period with fans on social media. Among all, has been using this period to spend time with his kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan who moved in together temporarily amid the lockdown period.

We all know that Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan is all set to make her debut in Bollywood this year. Writing a sweet and encouraging message for his sister, the War actor sharing a few pictures of Pashmina wrote, "So proud of you Pashmina. You are an extremely special soul and an extraordinary talent. Your brightness and warmth lights up every room you walk into. Sometimes I wonder where you get that magic, but most times I thank god for giving you to our family . We are lucky to have you and I’m sure the world is going to feel the same way about you very soon. It’s not because you are the funniest person I know , or because you have an intellect beyond your age, or because you are so good looking , but because of your vulnerability that you allow to radiate without judging it that makes you who you are ! Films or not , you are a STAR ! And I love you. Stay amazing @pashminaroshan."

Pashmina will be the fourth person from the Roshan family to enter into the industry. Music director-grandfather Roshan, composer father Rajesh, actor-director uncle Rakesh and then actor cousin Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, as we all know, Bollywood celebs are coming out to extend their solidarity towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and Hrithik Roshan, too, did the needful by contributing towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty. Also, recently, when and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans.

