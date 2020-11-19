Hrithik Roshan opens up on completing 2 decades in Bollywood, doing content centric films & more

Hrithik Roshan has recently opened up about his 20 years of journey in Bollywood and how it helped him to evolve as an actor and also as a human being.

has completed 20 years in the film industry early this year. He made his Bollywood debut with the hit film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai in 2000. And now, when the handsome actor looks back at his journey in the film industry, all he has is immense passion and respect for work. Recently, in an interview with the IANS, the War actor has opened up about his journey and how he has evolved as an actor. Hrithik said post Kaabil his process as an actor has evolved.

“I think I have become more forgiving and at the same time, I think I trust myself more now. This allows me to explore better,” added Hrithik. He further said that last 20 years, as an actor, have been a joy ride! He works because a working environment builds virtues and that’s his overall mission in life. He also stated that currently the storytelling, audience and technology are constantly evolving; thus, there is so much out there to explore. “It is an exciting space to be in, as an artist. I am excited for the next phase of my career," the actor shared.

When asked about the lockdown phase, he said he missed the film sets, the hustle of each stage of production. But now he is glad as the industry has evolved to working remotely. The Bang Bang actor has also said that he had been working on multiple projects throughout the pandemic, with the unlock phase, there have been developments.

The actor has opened up about his plan of action for the future, too. He said he had a lot of discussions with writers and directors for the last few months. He read a lot of scripts and writing as well. He had brainstormed some very interesting and exciting story ideas. Now, he is looking forward to presenting those ideas on screen as an actor and also as a producer.

Credits :IANS

