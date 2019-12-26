Hrithik Roshan opens up on Krrish 4 and reveals what made the superhero franchise a success
If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to leave a mark with his action films as well as meaningful roles, it is none other than Hrithik Roshan. In 2019, Hrithik managed to wow the audience twice with two different genres of films. In Super 30, Hrithik transformed himself into a simpleton teacher from Bihar, Anand Kumar, while in War, the light-eyed star came in all guns blazing as the complete action hero. Now, fans are waiting to know when will Hrithik return as superhero in Krrish 4.
In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik revealed that Krrish 4 is underway and mentioned that once he starts shooting for the film, he will reveal more details. Hrithik said that it would be the right time to say something about Krrish 4 when shooting begins. Talking about the success of the franchise, Hrithik mentioned that the superhero franchise worked as the foundations established were right. The War star mentioned that despite being a pretentious superhero, the logic behind it was right.
On Krrish 4, Hrithik said, “The film is underway but it’s best that I speak at the right time; once I begin work on the film.” On success of Krrish franchise, the War star revealed, “It wasn’t a pretentious superhero film; the logics were right. The genesis of superhero films in India requires a prequel and then to be taken forward into the template.In my head, Krrish became a superhero in Krrish 3. Koi Mil Gaya was a backstory with Rohit; Krrish was a personal story though, by the end, you feel that the character could be a superhero but in Krrish 3, he became one. The three films have established a solid foundation for the franchise.”
Meanwhile, Hrithik has recently been in the news due to a video of him feeding Deepika Padukone cake while she stared at him. The video went viral and fans wanted to see Hrithik and Deepika working together in a film. However, fans are currently waiting for the light-eyed superstar to announce his next film. As per reports, Hrithik was approached for Farhan Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same.
