Hrithik Roshan opens up on Krrish 4 and reveals what made the superhero franchise a success

Hrithik Roshan has had a stellar 2019 with back to back hits comprising Super 30 and War. Now, as the actor enters a new year, Hrithik opened up about the much awaited sequel Krrish 4 and what made the franchise successful.

If there is one star in Bollywood who has managed to leave a mark with his action films as well as meaningful roles, it is none other than . In 2019, Hrithik managed to wow the audience twice with two different genres of films. In Super 30, Hrithik transformed himself into a simpleton teacher from Bihar, Anand Kumar, while in War, the light-eyed star came in all guns blazing as the complete action hero. Now, fans are waiting to know when will Hrithik return as superhero in Krrish 4.

In a recent chat with Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik revealed that Krrish 4 is underway and mentioned that once he starts shooting for the film, he will reveal more details. Hrithik said that it would be the right time to say something about Krrish 4 when shooting begins. Talking about the success of the franchise, Hrithik mentioned that the superhero franchise worked as the foundations established were right. The War star mentioned that despite being a pretentious superhero, the logic behind it was right.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is ‘flattered’ by Deepika Padukone’s ‘death by chocolate’ comment; Here’s what he has to say)

On Krrish 4, Hrithik said, “The film is underway but it’s best that I speak at the right time; once I begin work on the film.” On success of Krrish franchise, the War star revealed, “It wasn’t a pretentious superhero film; the logics were right. The genesis of superhero films in India requires a prequel and then to be taken forward into the template.In my head, Krrish became a superhero in Krrish 3. Koi Mil Gaya was a backstory with Rohit; Krrish was a personal story though, by the end, you feel that the character could be a superhero but in Krrish 3, he became one. The three films have established a solid foundation for the franchise.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik has recently been in the news due to a video of him feeding cake while she stared at him. The video went viral and fans wanted to see Hrithik and Deepika working together in a film. However, fans are currently waiting for the light-eyed superstar to announce his next film. As per reports, Hrithik was approached for Farhan Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More