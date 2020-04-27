Hrithik Roshan is ‘overwhelmed’ to see THIS UNSEEN photo from the sets of Fiza and fans share his emotions

Hrithik Roshan is overwhelmed to see an unseen throwback photo from the sets of 2000 film Fiza. Take a look

We all know that made his Bollywood debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Na Pyaar Hai and post his debut film, the actor was seen in films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir and others. And amid quarantine, since all of us are indoors, Hrithik Roshan’s 2000 Indian crime thriller, Fiza’s, director, Khalid Mohammed, dug out an UNSEEN photo from the sets of the film in which Hrithik Roshan is posing for a photo with the crew.

As soon as the director shared the photo on social media, Hrithik Roshan couldn’t contain his excitement and retweeted a rare picture of himself from the sets of his 2000 film, Fiza, and alongside the photo,, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set .” Later, the director also shared a picture of Karisma Kapoor from the film and wrote, “FIZA streaming on NETFLIX...do have a look. N can say without any doubt that Karisma Kapoor is the best actor I’ve ever worked with. Spontaneous, she wld grasp the core of every scene instinctitively.”

Talking about Fiza, the film starring Hrithik and Karisma Kapoor earned Hrithik a Filmfare nomination in Best Actor category while Karisma won the award in Best Actress category. On the work front, Hrithik was last seen on the big screen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff, and ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Hrithik Roshan’s ex- wife Sussanne Khan, has moved in with him at his house to co-parent their sons- Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Wow . Overwhelmed looking at this . KNPH hadn’t released. Thanks for treating me so kindly on set @Jhajhajha https://t.co/oZrtEQJbp3 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 26, 2020

