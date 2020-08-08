Hrithik Roshan pays condolences to grieving families of Air India Crash, Beirut explosion: This too shall pass

As the nation is shocked by the Air India crash, Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note praying for peace for the departed soul.

The year 2020 has been quite harsh for mankind and there are no second thoughts about it. From battling the COVID 19 pandemic to floods and earthquakes, we have had it all. And to add on to our woes, the world recently witnessed Beirut explosion, Mauritius environment emergency and now the Air India crash which has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. It is undoubtedly a heartbreaking and depressing situation. And while everyone has been mourning the loss of lives in these unfortunate incidents, has also offered his condolences for the departed souls.

In a heartfelt note, Bollywood’s Greek God urged people to latch onto every little ray of hope in this difficult time and assured them that these trying times will pass. Hrithik wrote, “It is difficult, yet important to latch onto every little ray of hope. A feeling of helplessness engulfs me as I witness a series of tragic events in our world. Beirut explosion. Air India crash. Mauritius environment emergency. Floods & distress. Earthquake. The collapse of the last Arctic ice shelf. All this while we battle a pandemic. My prayers for the peace of the departed souls. Condolences for the grieving families. May we uplift each other in these unfortunate times and stand strong. This too shall pass. We will find light.”

Meanwhile, several other celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan etc have also expressed their grief on the families affected with Air India crash.

