  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heart

Hrithik Roshan has paid his tribute to all the martyred personnel who had recently lost their lives in Ladakh post a face-off with Chinese troops. Check out the actor's tweet.
5358 reads Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heartHrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heart
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

India has lost three bravehearts again as two soldiers and an Indian army colonel were killed on Monday i.e. 15th June 2020 as a result of a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. As per army reports, there have been casualties on both sides. As soon as the news about the clash with Chinese troops went up, it created a huge uproar on social media. Numerous netizens took to social media platforms and spoke out their hearts.

Hrithik Roshan has now paid his tribute to the brave Indian army personnel through the medium of a tweet that reads, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:

Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also paid his respects to the Indian army and expressed his gratitude towards them on social media. Here’s what the actor’s tweet reads, “For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain.” A little while back, Tusshar Kapoor also tweeted about the same and paid tribute to the soldiers martyred during their line of duty.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla roots for the Indian army fighting Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley)

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement