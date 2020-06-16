Hrithik Roshan pays last respects to martyred Indian army personnel in Ladakh: It leaves me with a heavy heart

Hrithik Roshan has paid his tribute to all the martyred personnel who had recently lost their lives in Ladakh post a face-off with Chinese troops. Check out the actor's tweet.

India has lost three bravehearts again as two soldiers and an Indian army colonel were killed on Monday i.e. 15th June 2020 as a result of a face-off with Chinese soldiers at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. As per army reports, there have been casualties on both sides. As soon as the news about the clash with Chinese troops went up, it created a huge uproar on social media. Numerous netizens took to social media platforms and spoke out their hearts.

has now paid his tribute to the brave Indian army personnel through the medium of a tweet that reads, “It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace.”

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace — Hrithik Roshan (iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Earlier, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also paid his respects to the Indian army and expressed his gratitude towards them on social media. Here’s what the actor’s tweet reads, “For all what’s happening at the #GalwanValley... Indian Army just want you to know we are all with you & v have complete faith in you ... your supreme sacrifice will not be in vain.” A little while back, Tusshar Kapoor also tweeted about the same and paid tribute to the soldiers martyred during their line of duty.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla roots for the Indian army fighting Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×