Hrithik Roshan pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor; Expresses gratitude for giving him strength at the weakest moment
Rishi Kapoor’s death has left everyone in a state of shock and the entire Bollywood is mourning the loss. While everyone is still struggling to come in terms with this reality, Hrithik Roshan penned an emotional note remembering the veteran actor. Bollywood’ green-eyed boy shared a beautiful throwback picture, wherein he was sharing a candid moment with Rishi and his wife Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, Hrithik poured his heart out and wrote how Rishi played an important role in his life.
The Super 30 actor recalled that while Rishi showered him with endless love, he always had jitters every time he got a call from the Mulk star post a movie release. “Every time dad called and said “Chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room, preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way,” Hrithik added. The superstar also mentioned that receiving a compliment from Rishi was always a great feeling and always encouraged him to strive better in life.
Furthermore, Hrithik also expressed his gratitude towards Rishi Kapoor for being his constant support, encouragement and “for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said.” The War star concluded the note saying that he will miss the Mera Naam Joker actor forever.
Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post for Rishi Kapoor:
. Even your love had so much energy that I had to stand at attention every time you called. . I don’t think I have ever in my life been able to continue sitting down when you spoke to me . Everytime dad called and said “chintu uncle just saw your movie and he is calling you “, I used to get up, heart palpitating and start walking around in the room , preparing myself for the deluge of love and reprimand mixed so genuinely together in your own inimitable way that it was difficult for an observer to distinguish which was which. You gave me strength at my weakest moments. It felt so god damn amazing to think that Rishi Kapoor liked my work. That It made me believe in myself. Thank you for every time you picked up the phone and took the effort , thank you for repeatedly pointing out my mistakes , thank you for that consistent support and encouragement chintu uncle, there will never be any actor or human like you. Thank you for being my childhood , for literally shouting out loud into my ear drums about the importance of hard work. And for being so blatantly and ridiculously honest that it made me believe every single word you ever said . I and the world and everyone you touched and inspired is going to miss you. So so much .
For the uninitiated, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in a hospital in Mumbai. He was battling leukaemia for around two years and was hospitalised lately after his health deteriorated.
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Every word, so honest. First time I see genuineness in his words, in each letter. He must have really loved Mr. Rishi Kapoor.