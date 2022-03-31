Hrithik Roshan pays a visit to Consulate General of France in Bombay; PIC

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular celebrities in the country. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Speaking of which, on Thursday, the Koi…Mil Gaya actor paid a visit to the Consulate General of France in Bombay. It was a delightful event for the people who were present there.

For his visit, Hrithik exuded charm in a casual yet stylish outfit. He wore a white t-shirt with black denim. He completed his look with a black jacket and a cap. The actor also clicked a picture with a group of people. They all were smiles in the photograph.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

Also, according to the reports, the talks for Krrish 4 have been on for quite a long time now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the update. As per the latest reports in a news portal, Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan will soon begin work on the film. A source close known to ETimes revealed, “The preparation on Krrish 4, including the casting of the film, will begin in June this year.” The leading lady for the film is yet to be decided.

Apart from this, Hrithik is also rumored to date actress Saba Azad and they often top the headlines these days. They often get spotted in the city walking hand-in-hand.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan & rumoured ladylove Saba Azad REACT to Sussanne Khan’s PIC with sons Hridaan, Hrehaan