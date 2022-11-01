Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt birthday wish for girlfriend Saba Azad: 'Thank you for existing'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been said to be dating for a while now. Ever since they made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the couple is often attending parties together, and more recently, they were seen at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha’s wedding reception. The rumours about Hrithik and Saba started doing the rounds when they were spotted together on a dinner date in December, last year. While the couple has not addressed their relationship in public as yet, their appearances and social-media PDA say it all.

Saba Azad celebrates her birthday today and she received a special wish from her boyfriend Hrithik on his social media handle. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a picture of his ladylove from one of her stage shows and captioned it: "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022." Reacting to the photo, Zoya Akhtar dropped hearts emojis, while Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, commented: "Awwwww. Happy birthday sabzi."

Hrithik Roshan's marriage with Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, and together they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Later in 2013, the couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, which was directed by Pushkar–Gayathri. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The actor will also feature next in Siddharth Anand's action thriller Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Fighter is scheduled to hit the big screens during the Republic Day 2024 weekend.

While Saba, who gained fame with the web series, Rocket Boys, will star next in the film, Minimum, where she will essay the role of a French girl. It will also feature Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das, and Rumana Molla. Recently, she also wrapped the shoot of her film Song of Paradise, which also features Soni Razdan, Sheeba Chadha, and Taaruk Raina among others.