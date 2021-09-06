Hrithik Roshan pens birthday note for father Rakesh Roshan as he turns 72: Wish I grow to be as strong as you

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan turned 72 today. To make his birthday special, superstar son showered love on his father and treated fans with an unseen picture with him. The ‘War’ actor took to his official social media handles to pen a beautiful birthday note along with it.

In the picture shared by the Hrithik, the father-son duo can be seen sitting together and posing for a happy picture. Sharing it with fans, Hrithik wrote, “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa. Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you.” For those unaware, the Krrish director has overcome several hurdles including battling throat cancer. His family has been a rock-solid pillar for him in all these years. Earlier today, to mark his birthday, the filmmaker’s wife Pinkie also dropped a beautiful picture and showered love. She wrote, “Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more keep guiding us always have walked the path with you and learnt so much will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are.”