Hrithik Roshan pens an emotional note on completing 20 years since Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai, thanks his fears

As Hrithik Roshan completes 20 years in the industry, he penned a heartfelt note with a video showing his transformation from Kaho Na...Pyaar Hai to War. Check it out.

has had a great 2019 with two of his best films of different genres, Super 30 and War. While one film saw him turn into mathematician Anand Kumar the other saw him play a super cool Indian intelligence officer. The actor has now marked 20 years in the industry as he made his debut with Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai on January 14, 2000, and ever since, there's been no looking back. Hrithik has not only overcome struggles but he has emerged as the Greek God and rightly so.

And so, he took to social media to share the joys. Hrithik wrote along with a video, "I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other. On the face of it. Fearless is a David. Fear is more a Goliath. But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard. Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. #20yearsofKNPH."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's video here:

(ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar approached to star in a massively planned mythological drama?)

On the work front, Hrithik has been in talks for multiple films, the most recent of which seems to be a movie with Khiladi of Bollywood, . Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Ramayana, and multiple other films, none of which have seen any official announcement.

Credits :Instagram

Read More