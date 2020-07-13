Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note as Super 30 turns one: We went through hell for a glimpse of heaven

Hrithik Roshan's movie Super 30 has completed one year of it's release. The actor has now penned a note of gratitude on Twitter.

It’s been almost a year since ’s movie Super 30 was released into the theatres. Yes, you heard it right. The biographical drama was rolled out exactly a year back on 12th July 2019. It received tremendous response from the audience upon its release for reasons which are quite obvious. Moreover, the audience loved Hrithik’s never-before-seen character as Anand Kumar. The performances of other actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nandish Sandhu, Aditya Srivastava, and others have also received praise.

While wishes have been showered for the cast and crew of Super 30 as the movie turned one, Hrithik Roshan took to social media for expressing his feelings about the same. The actor has taken to Twitter where he writes, “Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves. We went through hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all!!” Not only that but he has also given a glimpse of a few of the amazing scenes from the movie in a video.

Check out Hrithik Roshan’s tweet below:

Thank you team Super 30 for never giving up on ourselves. We went through hell for a glimpse of heaven. I love you all !! #1YearOfSuper30 pic.twitter.com/DZTjKxtTkv — Hrithik Roshan (iHrithik) July 12, 2020

Talking about Super 30, the biopic has been directed by Vikas Bahl and is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is based on the life of a mathematician named Anand Kumar who had introduced a program titled Super 30 and taught students for free as a part of the same. The movie also marks the debut of television actor Nandish Sandhu who is otherwise known for his roles in shows like Uttaran, Beintehaa, Phir Subah Hogi, and Encounter.

