Hrithik Roshan pens a special birthday note for Tiger Shroff; Says ‘Knowing you has been extraordinary’

As Tiger Shroff turned a year older, Hrithik Roshan sends a special birthday wish to his War co-star.

When Tiger Shroff collaborated with for 2019 release War, it turned out to be a visual treat for the audience. Not only did we love their action sequences, their onscreen chemistry also hogged the spotlight. Interestingly, Hrithik and Tiger have continued their oh so amazing chemistry post War and have been all praises for each other on social media. So, as Tiger turned a year older today, all eyes were on Hrithik Roshan for his birthday wish for his War co-star.

Keeping up with the audience’s expectation, Hrithik did pen a special birthday wish for the young action star. He shared a beautiful still of himself with Tiger from War wherein they were seen looking at each other on Instagram. In the caption, Duggu was all praises for Tiger and said that working with him and knowing him has been an extraordinary experience. He also asked the birthday boy to stay strong and courageous in life. “Happy Birthday Tiger. Stay pumped, stay inspired, stay courageous, stay strong and keep going,” Hrithik added.

Take a look as Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish for War co-star Tiger Shroff:

To recall, War marked Hrithik and Tiger’s first collaboration and the action drama left the audience spellbound.

As of now, Tiger is busy promoting his upcoming action drama Baaghi 3 opposite , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is slated to release on March 6, 2020. Besides, Tiger will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 which will hit the screens in July 2021

Credits :Instagram

Read More