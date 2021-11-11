Hrithik Roshan pens the sweetest birthday note for cousin Pashmina Roshan: You are truly one of a kind

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina turned a year older yesterday, i.e. on the 10th of November. To mark the special day, Hrithik took to his official Instagram handle and posted two adorable pictures of the birthday girl. Not only this, he also wrote the sweetest birthday note for her, which is bound to melt your heart.

A few hours back, Hrithik took to the photo-blogging site and posted two pictures on the occasion of his cousin Pashmina’s birthday. While the first picture was a close-up of the birthday girl, the second picture was a selfie featuring Hrithik with Pashmina. Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote the sweetest birthday note for her which read, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind pashmina . Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family . Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love I love you ! So much . Have a year just as bright and amazing as you ! Love Duggu bhaiya.”

Take a look:

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan also wished Pashmina on their respective Instagram handles.

Take a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has an interesting lineup of films. He will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.

