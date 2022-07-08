Hrithik Roshan perfectly captures ladylove Saba Azad's beauty in new PIC; Is the duo together in Paris?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been all over the news of late for their booming romance. The couple is said to be dating each other for a while and is going strong with their relationship. From stepping out in the city together to their social media PDA, Hrithik and Saba’s mushy romance never fails to make the headlines. Just a few hours back, Saba shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram feed and tagged Hrithik as the photographer. And wait - the location was Paris!

In the picture, Saba was the epitome of natural beauty and elegance. She looked away as Hrithik captured the sweet candid moment. There was a cup of coffee in front of Saba which we assume was Hrithik’s. Moreover, Saba tagged Paris, France as the location of the picture. We wonder - Are the two lovebirds on a romantic getaway in Paris? Along with the picture, Saba penned down a catchy caption. She wrote, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan." Of course, the fans went gaga over the picture and its photographer and made the picture go viral.

To recall, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made the headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan after his 2019 blockbuster War, will be seen in Vikram Vedha’s official Hindi remake alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is one of the most awaited movies of the year. After Vikram Vedha, Hrithik will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s directorial Fighter which will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Saba Azad was last seen in The Rocket Boys. Her next feature project is Minimum.

