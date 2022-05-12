Hrithik Roshan pins hope on rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad as she announces her next project Minimum

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are the new couple of B-Town. The two have been dating each for a while and are going strong with their relationship. Although they haven’t made their relationship official as of now, their social media PDA and frequent hangouts speak volumes about their love affair. Interestingly, Hrithik and Saba have been making the headlines the War star has sent best wishes for his rumoured girlfriend’s next project. To note, Saba will be seen sharing the screen with Namit Das in Rumana Molla’s directorial debut Minimum.

Hrithik Roshan’s Comment on Saba Azad’s post

Saba had made the announcement on social media and revealed that the film, which is an immigrant Indian drama, is set in Belgium and will be hitting the floors next month. Ever since then Saba has been showered with immense love from fans and friends. Amid this, Hrithik Roshan was also seen cheering for his rumoured love. Taking to the comment section, Hrithik wrote, “Hehe. You gonna kill this! Oui? Oui!”. To this, Saba replied, “hehe fingers crossed mon amour “.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s comment on Saba Azad’s post:

Earlier, Hrithik’s aunt Kanchan Roshan and cousin Pashmina Roshan had also sent best wishes to Saba for her new project. Hrithik’s chachi Kanchan Roshan took to the comment section and wrote, “Congratulations Saba. lovely!” along with a heart emoticon. To this, Saba replied, “thank you chachiiii”.

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is currently working on the much talked about Bollywood remake of Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha. He will be sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in the movie which is slated to release on September 30 this year. Besides, Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.