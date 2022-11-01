Hrithik Roshan plans to make ladylove Saba Azad's birthday 'extra special'; Details Inside

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been painting the town with their love. Every now and then, the lovebirds grab attention with their social media PDA and public appearances. Today, Saba is celebrating her birthday and it seems like her boyfriend has a romantic surprise for her. The latest report suggests that Hrithik has wrapped up his day early to be with Saba on her special day.

The couple recently celebrated their first Diwali together. Now, it is her first birthday after they got into a relationship, and Hrithik is ensuring that he makes it extra special for Saba. According to ETimes, Hrithik had a dance rehearsal and a salon visit scheduled for today. He wrapped up everything quickly and headed back home to be with his lady love. Well, isn't it sweet?

Hrithik Roshan's birthday wish

Earlier today, Hrithik took to Instagram to share a lovely birthday post for Saba. He penned a romantic note for her and also shared a candid picture from her concert. In his note, he thanked her for 'existing'. His note read, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday. 1/11/2022." To this, Saba replied, "Ro thank you for this and thank you for being." Have a look:

