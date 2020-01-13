Hrithik Roshan to play the role of R N Kao in Karan Johar's next based on the life of the spymaster?

According to some reports, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the role of RN Kao. The sources say that the actor has shown a keen interest in the film.

has been riding high on the success of Good Newwz starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan Johar had co-produced the film under his production house Dharma Productions. The filmmaker was recently in news for his latest announcement Mr. Lele starring which will be helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The first look of Varun from the movie was unveiled today. Besides this, a few days back, Karan had announced about his upcoming directorial project based on the life of spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao.

Announcing about the movie on social media, Karan wrote, "Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time. Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon! @apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective." As per TOI, according to some reports, has been approached to play the role of RN Kao. The sources say that the actor has shown a keen interest in the film but hasn't signed it yet.

Check out Karan Johar's movie announcement here:

Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/gsHoWIHknn — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 9, 2020

Hrithik was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff. The actor hasn't signed any project after that. However, rumours of Hrithik donning the role of Amitabh Bachchan from Satte Pe Satta in the remake has been doing rounds. The project will be helmed by Farah Khan and will also star as the female lead. But no confirmation about the remake has been given yet. Karan Johar, on the other hand, is busy with his upcoming magnum opus Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, , Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

